Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Talks About Watching A Man’s Facebook Live Stream From Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted March 11, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

One morning on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” the cast found themselves talking about all things prison related. First, Headkrack reported a story about a Memphis grandma who ended up locked up because of her grandson’s failed attempt to move discreetly.

Then, Rickey Smiley talks about catching a Facebook live broadcast from a man in his cell in prison. He wasn’t even doing anything special, just washing clothes- for 47,000 viewers. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gets The Whole Crowd Turnt Up For Wake Up Calls! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Leads A Chorus Of “The Jeffersons” Theme Song [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hilariously Busts Out Air Guitar When “Outkast” Plays [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Special K

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest