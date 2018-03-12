Box Office History: ‘Black Panther’ Reaches A Billion, ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Nabs Second

There was nothing but black excellence at the box office this weekend. Black Panther ($41.2 million) and A Wrinkle In Time ($33 million) finished 1-2 at the box office this weekend and made a little history in the process.

Together, they’re the first films to be helmed by black directors (Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay) to sit at the top spots of the box office. Also, Black Panther has officially crossed the billion dollar mark at the worldwide box-office, becoming the second film ever to cross the billion mark worldwide with a black director (Fast & Furious 8 with F. Gary Gray was the first.) It also sits as the seventh-highest film, ever and the first film in the entire history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a film series dating back to 2008 to own a box office for an entire MONTH.

Don’t expect Black Panther to slow down either. The next films that could possibly dethrone T’Challa and company? Tomb Raider, Pacific Rim 2 and Ready Player One. But a good word of mouth for A Wrinkle In Time could keep it jostling for that number two spot as well.

