Twitter Weighs In On O.J. Simpson’s Hypothetical “Confession”

Posted 7 hours ago
Source: ISAAC BREKKEN / Getty

The Internet is going crazy over O.J. Simpson’s “Lost Confession.”

Sunday evening marked the highly-anticipated broadcast of “O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?,” an interview dated back to 2006 in which O.J. Simpson details a hypothetical account of how his involvement in the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman would have played out. The interview conducted by Judith Regan was a verbalized account of the scenario laid out in Simpson’s book If I Did It.

While heralded as hypothetical, it was Simpson’s frequent use of the first-person, vivid details of the crime scene, and implication of a hypothetical accomplice named Charlie that had many referring to this interview as a blatant confession. While many took to social media to relay this sentiment, other met it with explanations and conspiracy theories of their own, supporting the not guilty verdict handed down in 1994 when O.J. was infamously acquitted of the murders. He would later be found liable in civil court.

