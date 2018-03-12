Twitter Weighs In On O.J. Simpson’s Hypothetical “Confession”

20 reads Leave a comment
The Internet is going crazy over O.J. Simpson’s “Lost Confession.”
While heralded as hypothetical, it was Simpson’s frequent use of the first-person, vivid details of the crime scene, and implication of a hypothetical accomplice named Charlie that had many referring to this interview as a blatant confession. While many took to social media to relay this sentiment, other met it with explanations and conspiracy theories of their own, supporting the not guilty verdict handed down in 1994 when O.J. was infamously acquitted of the murders. He would later be found liable in civil court.
