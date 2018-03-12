REPORT: Juelz Santana Arrested For Bringing A Gun To The Airport

Rapper Juelz Santana has officially been arrested after surrendering himself to cops.

According to TMZ, Santana fled from Newark International Airport on Friday when TSA security found a gun in his carry-on. On Monday morning around 1AM, he turned himself and was arrested by Port Authority Newark Airport police and booked for unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

He was also booked on an unspecified federal warrant, per TMZ.

NBCNewYork.com reports that according to TSA regulations, bringing a weapon to an airport security checkpoint is punishable by a fine and in some cases could lead to an arrest. Fines for loaded guns can top $9,800.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

