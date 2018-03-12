ATL
Beyonce & Jay-Z Announce ‘OTR II’ Tour Dates

On the Run 2 Tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

You knew Beyonce was going to use Coachella as a dry run for something big and now the secret is out: the tour is coming!

OTR 2 is happening with husband Jay-Z and Tidal pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 14 at 9 a.m. local time here in North America. General release tickets go on sale next Monday, March 19. Get in formation, BeyHive!

On LiveNation, the current dates listed for the tour kick off in July in Cleveland before heading to D.C., Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Dallas and New Orleans.

See the full list of dates below:

July 25, 2018 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28, 2018 Landover, MD FedEx Field
July 30, 2018 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
August 2, 2018 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
August 5, 2018 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
August 8, 2018 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium
August 10, 2018 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
August 13, 2018 Detroit, MI Ford Field
August 18, 2018 Orchard Park, NY New Era Field
August 23, 2018 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium
August 25, 2018 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
August 29, 2018 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
September 11, 2018 Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium
September 13, 2018 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 15, 2018 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
September 19, 2018 Glendale, AZ University Of Phoenix Stadium
September 22, 2018 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl
September 27, 2018 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium
September 29, 2018 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
October 2, 2018 Vancouver, BC BC Place

