Beyonce & Jay-Z Announce ‘OTR II’ Tour Dates

You knew Beyonce was going to use Coachella as a dry run for something big and now the secret is out: the tour is coming!

OTR 2 is happening with husband Jay-Z and Tidal pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 14 at 9 a.m. local time here in North America. General release tickets go on sale next Monday, March 19. Get in formation, BeyHive!

On LiveNation, the current dates listed for the tour kick off in July in Cleveland before heading to D.C., Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Dallas and New Orleans.

See the full list of dates below:

July 25, 2018 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium July 28, 2018 Landover, MD FedEx Field July 30, 2018 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field August 2, 2018 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium August 5, 2018 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium August 8, 2018 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium August 10, 2018 Chicago, IL Soldier Field August 13, 2018 Detroit, MI Ford Field August 18, 2018 Orchard Park, NY New Era Field August 23, 2018 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium August 25, 2018 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium August 29, 2018 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium September 11, 2018 Dallas, TX AT&T Stadium September 13, 2018 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome September 15, 2018 Houston, TX NRG Stadium September 19, 2018 Glendale, AZ University Of Phoenix Stadium September 22, 2018 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl September 27, 2018 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium September 29, 2018 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium October 2, 2018 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Also On Hot 107.9: