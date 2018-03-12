How Rickey Smiley Felt Before Going On “Watch What Happens Live” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley was so happy to join Andy Cohen and Eva Marcille for “Watch What Happens Live” last night. He went on Facebook Live to show off his dressing room and what happens behind the scenes. There was music playing, people drinking and everyone was having a good time.

Follow @TheRSMS

Smiley couldn’t help how happy he was for this opportunity. He was ready to play some games, spill some tea and just enjoy an evening of fun. Did you tune in last night?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley “Watch What Happens Live” Highlights [VIDEOS]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About Watching A Man’s Facebook Live Stream From Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Begs Rickey Smiley To Sign Him Up For Daylights Savings Time [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: