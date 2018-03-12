Watch: Betsy DeVos’ Struggle Answers To Basic Questions Will Remind You That The White House Is Trash

It’s pretty evident that the White House is on a downward spiral that’s going down fairly quickly.

Being unprepared in interviews has sort of been their forte since 45 became Chief Of Staff. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos kept their reputation of being unready up to par when she sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes and totally bombed.

Sec. of Education Betsy DeVos struggles to answer fairly basic questions on school performance on 60 Minutes pic.twitter.com/lFVq3USwUW — Axios (@axios) March 12, 2018

Folks wasted no time calling out the unaware billionaire for not being clueless about her everything regarding her position — which is one of the most important positions in the cabinet.

I thought that Betsy DeVos interview was an episode of Drunk History but turns out she’s the Secretary of Education — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) March 12, 2018

https://twitter.com/bessbell/status/973089921748500480

I bet Betsy DeVos has typed “Are schools doing good” into Bing. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) March 10, 2018

Betsy DeVos could have lived the rest of her dumb life as an unknown billionaire but apparently she had to seize the opportunity to make children's lives infinitely shittier — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) March 12, 2018

Every time Betsy DeVos smiles a dog dies https://t.co/YrxYqp58Kd — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) March 12, 2018

The fate of over 50+ million public school students lies in the hands of Betsy DeVos who confesses that she does not visit underperforming schools. Her inability to answer very basic questions makes clear she knows virtually nothing about public education. https://t.co/UhPLFn7EU2 — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) March 12, 2018

This is the perfect time to send Obama that “Hey Big Head” text.

Also On Hot 107.9: