“Black Panther” has taken the world by storm and has made over $1 billion. Special K talked about the movie and Gary With Da Tea is ready for this entire excitement for the movie to be over. “Ghetto Black Panther” featuring Cardi B, Chris Tucker and others might be in it.
He also talked about how people want to open new strip clubs based upon the movie. Special K believes that Octavia Spencer, TD Jakes and several other celebrities will open a Pig Foot Palace, but it might not be welcomed in Wakanda. What do you think about these ideas?
How "Black Panther" Is Sparking Other Celebrities To Create Businesses [EXCLUSIVE]