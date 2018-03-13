Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Baby Girl At Pink Baby Shower (PHOTOS)

Another baby girl is about to join the Kardashian klan, and Khloe Kardashian’s family and friends joined her over the weekend to celebrate the coming arrival of her daughter. With a bright pink baby shower full of balloons, flowers and fun and of course her future baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.
💕 Where do I even begin?!?! How do I even begin to give thanks and praise to ALL of the people who took part in helping create the most incredible baby shower? @jeffleatham and his ENTIRE team and @mindyweiss and her ENTIRE team, THANK YOU for creating the most magical memories I get to keep for the rest of my life!!! WOW, is truly all I can say! They say “love is in the details”, I couldn’t agree more! Look at all the LOVE! From my mommy’s hand written Baby Thompson sign to each and every flower placed. Love was involved! I wish I could post every single picture! I’m still dreaming 💕