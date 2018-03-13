Donald Trump Fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson & Nominates CIA Director As Replacement

Donald Trump’s turnover rate at the White House is like a Retail store at this point.

Trump has asked Rex Tillerson to step down from his post as Secretary of State. Trump has nominated CIA Director CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace him. This comes after Trump has agreed to meet with North Korea dictator Kim Jung Un.

Gina Haspel who is the deputy director at the CIA will succeed Pompeo as the CIA Director, becoming the first woman to run the spy agency, if confirmed.

Trump tells the Washington Post, “I am proud to nominate the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Mike Pompeo, to be our new Secretary of State,” Trump said. “Mike graduated first in his class at West Point, served with distinction in the U.S. Army, and graduated with Honors from Harvard Law School. He went on to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives with a proven record of working across the aisle.”

“Gina Haspel, the Deputy Director of the CIA, will be nominated to replace Director Pompeo and she will be the CIA’s first-ever female director, a historic milestone. Mike and Gina have worked together for more than a year, and have developed a great mutual respect.”

