Paternity Results: Woman Might Be Pregnant By Her Younger Brother’s Friend [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s another Tuesday and some more paternity results are in! Danielle had to move back in with her family after leaving her controlling husband. She met Matt, which is her brother’s close friend. Danielle mentioned that she took a plan B, but it was too late. Matt believes that he’s too young to have a baby right now and is about to graduate college. Danielle wants to be with her husband again and is scared of the results.

Danielle’s husband wants her back because he believes the child is his. Matt is ready to step up to the plate if he has to, but wants to live his best life. What will be the outcome of this?

