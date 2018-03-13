Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

I Cannaaa: 13 Things Only Millennials Can Get Away With Saying

Global Grind

Posted 5 hours ago
13 reads
Leave a comment
Smiling women dancing outdoors

Source: Peathegee Inc / Getty

Sometimes it’s funny when you’re parents, teachers and other Gen Xers try to use Millennial lingo:

But other times, not so much:

Often times, people feel that they have to walk, talk and dress like the younger generations just to stay relevant — but quite the contrary. Millenials and Gen Z-ers need the older folks to give us the wisdom and guidance that we desperately need these days.  Just don’t get caught saying things like:

“It’s Lit”

“Sis”

Hit the flip for more Millennial lingo that no one else should be saying. K?

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest