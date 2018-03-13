I Cannaaa: 13 Things Only Millennials Can Get Away With Saying

Sometimes it’s funny when you’re parents, teachers and other Gen Xers try to use Millennial lingo:

My mom, hip with the millennial lingo pic.twitter.com/SVs2DWQ718 — taylor (@tay_davis) February 19, 2018

But other times, not so much:

I’ve taught my mom too much millennial lingo… pic.twitter.com/SfcmBwkwmG — Haley Paskalides (@haleypaska) February 27, 2018

Often times, people feel that they have to walk, talk and dress like the younger generations just to stay relevant — but quite the contrary. Millenials and Gen Z-ers need the older folks to give us the wisdom and guidance that we desperately need these days. Just don’t get caught saying things like:

“It’s Lit”

I feel like the term "its lit" is separating a generation of youth and people who feel they're told old to say it or say it apologetically — D̰a̰n̰ḛ (@EmersonOrr) December 8, 2015

“Sis”

The whole calling people ‘sis’ thing can be so jarring 😂some of you are fake af. Just be shady and go — BabyG🍬🧚🏽‍♀️ (@nay_phillips) March 3, 2018

Hit the flip for more Millennial lingo that no one else should be saying. K?

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: