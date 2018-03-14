Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Tory Lanez’s Uncle Changed His Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Growing up things weren’t always great for Tory Lanez. He lived far from school and stopped going at one point, this led him to getting in trouble. Lanez had to go to court several times and his uncle didn’t like it.

To get him to school he gave him a new model Benz at only 17. His uncle mentioned that one day he would thank him for this, which he does on the album. Lanez also spoke about how he almost lost his life in Dubai due to alcohol poisoning.

