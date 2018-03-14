Here’s Visual Proof That When It Comes To Your Talents, It’s Better To Show Than Tell

1 reads Leave a comment
It’s very rare that folks are supportive of you when you decide to leave your 9-5 to pursue a lifelong dream.
But that wasn’t the case for former NIKE employee Adonis. Before leaving his job to move to L.A. for his acting career, the aspiring artist was asked by his coworkers to perform a monologue (from Antwone Fisher) — and boy did they love it.
Judging by the comments, it looks like Adonis already has a pre-Hollywood fan base.
Good work Adonis. We’ll see you at the top.
