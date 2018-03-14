Here’s Visual Proof That When It Comes To Your Talents, It’s Better To Show Than Tell

It’s very rare that folks are supportive of you when you decide to leave your 9-5 to pursue a lifelong dream.

But that wasn’t the case for former NIKE employee Adonis. Before leaving his job to move to L.A. for his acting career, the aspiring artist was asked by his coworkers to perform a monologue (from Antwone Fisher) — and boy did they love it.

I'm moving to LA March 19th to further pursue my acting career. so for my last day at my job at Nike they asked me to do a monologue, it caught me by surprise but I embrace every moment I get the chance to show how hard I work on my craft so enjoy, next step is HOLLYWOOD 🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/fWvasCA0Ya — Adonis (@adonis_1120) March 13, 2018

Judging by the comments, it looks like Adonis already has a pre-Hollywood fan base.

I’m here before you blow up bruh!!! Crazy talent — L’Challa Moss (@_LandonMoss) March 14, 2018

If you got anyone’s support you damn sure got his!!!! pic.twitter.com/a3YQdklK9s — Henny K. 💙 (@StoneColdHenny) March 13, 2018

Good work Adonis. We’ll see you at the top.

