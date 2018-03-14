Footage Released Of Travis Scott & Torey Lanez Confrontation

Footage of a confrontation between Torey Lanez and Travis Scott has hit the internet.

via: HNHH

In our recent sit down with Tory, he opened up about a near-brawl with Travis Scott, which took place after one of his shows. From the sound of it, Tory was already jacked up, reflecting on the rush he felt upon leaving the stage. “I will do something bad to you,” he say. “I’m small, but my adrenaline level is at a different level. I’m in a crowd of ten thousand, twenty-thousand fans.”

He continues with the play-by-play analysis. “It comes to a point where I get off stage, and I’m in a room…and Travis busts in the room like ‘yo come talk to me blood, come talk to me outside,” says Tory. “I was going to talk to him, but I felt he was being too disrespectful. I didn’t go talk to him outside.”

