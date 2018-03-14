New Study Claims White Men Buy Tons Of Guns Because They Are Afraid Of Black People

As thousands of young people across the country march against gun violence, a new study has shed light on America’s obsessions with guns — specifically white men’s obsession with guns.

According to Scientific American, relatively three percent of Americans own half of the country’s firearms. Who fits the profile? White men without a lot of education who are afraid of Black people. The study, published today, claims, “These are men who are anxious about their ability to protect their families, insecure about their place in the job market, and beset by racial fears…They tend to be less educated. For the most part, they don’t appear to be religious — and, suggests one study, faith seems to reduce their attachment to guns. In fact, stockpiling guns seems to be a symptom of a much deeper crisis in meaning and purpose in their lives.”

Obama also made these men shed white tears, which meant they needed more firearms. “A lot of people talked about how important Obama was to get a concealed-carry license: ‘He’s for free health care, he’s for welfare.’ They were asking, ‘Whatever happened to hard work?’ Obama’s presidency, they feared, would empower minorities to threaten their property and families,” reads the study. In addition, “gun owners had become 50 percent more likely to vote Republican since 1972 — and that gun culture had become strongly associated with explicit racism.” The study claimed the people who were “most emotionally and morally attached to their guns” were 65 percent male and 78 percent white.

Fascinating.

Can we stop saying people love their firearms because of hunting and admit that it’s rooted in white male patriarchy and imaginary fears of Black people? This could explain why when Black men have a license to carry a weapon, they are still killed, like Philando Castile—and the NRA doesn’t say a word. Hopefully the young people who are marching today will make a necessary, positive change in our country’s obsession with guns.

