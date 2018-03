Why Juicy Won’t Be Managing Anyone Anytime Soon [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Juicy took over Facebook Live and talked about some celebrity news. Meek Mill might be getting out of jail and fans commented that they are pretty excited about it. One person told Juicy that her new tag line should be, “Can’t stop the juice,” especially after the season finale of, “Little Women: Atlanta.”

A fan asked Juicy to manage them, but right now she is focusing on her career. Juicy also laughed as someone sang in the background. Get ready because Juicy is about to take this world by storm.

