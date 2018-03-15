Why Tamar Braxton Shaved Her Hair Off [EXCLUSIVE]

Tamar Braxton has been through a lot the last couple of months, but she said she’s free now. Braxton went on Instagram and shared a video of a woman shaving off her hair. She mentioned that she is done with wigs, weave and judgment of people.

Beyoncè and Jay-Z are going on tour and fans are doing everything they can for tickets. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that one person wants to sell their kidney on the black market to make money. He also believes that Jay-Z is pimping out Beyoncè.

