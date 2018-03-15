Cardi B is Pregnant, Still Performing at Coechella

Via | TMZ

Cardi B‘s set to pop out her baby this summer but, unlike Beyonce, she’s not letting pregnancy stop her from performing at Coachella.

Sources close to Cardi B tell TMZ … the rapper’s due the first week of July and will be close to 7 months pregnant with Offset‘s kiddo when she takes the stage next month at Coachella.

It’s unclear if she’ll dress to cover up what will most likely be a noticeable baby bump by the time she takes the stage. Notice, she was more modest last week at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

READ MORE

Also On Hot 107.9: