New Music Day: BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT NOW

Every Wednesday Radio One Atlanta Presents “NEW MUSIC DAY”

Where the Music Artist Is Presented With An Opportunity To Bring Up To 2 Of Their Best Singles Up to the Radio Station And Sit Down With “INDIE MUSIC A&R” DJ Redd Dread & A Few Industry Professionals (#heatseekers) with Over 25yrs experience, Get their Music Heard and Get Some Professional Feed Back On Their Music & Their Brand, and Quite Possibly Get Their Music Played!

Set An Appointment Below For A Wednesday Meeting

Also On Hot 107.9: