Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Are Brandy, Fantasia And Jazmine Sullivan Recording A New Song Together?

Their social media accounts seem to say yes!

Hello Beautiful

Posted 20 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Show

Source: Leon Bennett/BET / Getty

Three of your favorite R&B singers could be joining forces for a new track!

According to a recent Instagram post, Fantasia announced that she, Brandy and Jazmine Sullivan are planning on recording a new song together.

“OMG!!! The call that I just Received from the only vocal I’m scared to hit a stage with, in Love with, crazy about and my BFF in my head @4everbrandy JUST CALLED ME and Lord I almost wrecked the car.. Bran Thank You so much for your words of encouragement❤ @jsullivanmusic @4everbrandy let’s give the people this Song🎤,” Fantasia wrote on Thursday night.

 

Now, while nothing has been officially confirmed, Brandy also took to social media to hint that this could be a reality. She recently posted a video clip of herself listening to Fantasia’s rendition of James Brown’s “It’s A Man’s World,” making a comment that the trio could be making some music together in the future.

Listen…we cannot wait to hear what these powerhouse voices come up with!

RELATED NEWS:

Hilarious! JAY-Z Stops Blue Ivy From Bidding $19K On A Painting

#BlackGirlMagic: Brandy And Patti LaBelle Are Heading To ‘Star’

No Hair Don’t Care: Tamar Braxton Unveils Bald Look

17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

16 photos Launch gallery

17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

Continue reading 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest