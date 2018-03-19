Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Lives His Best Life As He Dances With Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

This weekend Rickey Smiley hosted Jazz in the Gardens again! And from the looks of it, he had an amazing time. One of his favorite artists, the legendary Anita Baker was one of the headliners, and Rickey got the chance to dance with her on stage.

Smiley went on the stage as she called him up and gave his best two step. Baker looked so happy to be joined by him. Watch this magical moment.

Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

