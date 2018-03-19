Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Mya Tells What Keeps Her Looking Young After 20 Years In The Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 15 hours ago
Mya is a Grammy Award winner, actress and continues to be successful in this business. The team is amazed that she still looks like the singer that came out almost 20 years ago. Mya explained she had her ups and downs, but living the vegan life has truly made her healthier.

She spoke about how when she had surgery she gained weight, but then managed to lose 30 pounds. Mya loves the fact that she’s able to still look like this. The singer also explained that her and several other celebrities are apart of a secret tribe, but was just joking.

