Why Black Tony Is On The Toilet [EXCLUSIVE]

Why Black Tony Is On The Toilet

Posted 15 hours ago
Black Tony didn’t come to work today, but that isn’t a surprise. He told Rickey Smiley that he went over someone’s house that has roaches and green bologna. She fried up sandwiches and now he’s sick.

Black Tony called Rickey from the toilet and things didn’t sound too good. He mentioned that he was hungry and that was the only thing to eat. Black Tony might make it to work another day.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

