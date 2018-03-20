Why Black Tony Is On The Toilet [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work today, but that isn’t a surprise. He told Rickey Smiley that he went over someone’s house that has roaches and green bologna. She fried up sandwiches and now he’s sick.

Follow @TheRSMS

Black Tony called Rickey from the toilet and things didn’t sound too good. He mentioned that he was hungry and that was the only thing to eat. Black Tony might make it to work another day.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Waiting For His Dog To Use The Bathroom [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Black Tony’s Pitbull Is A THOT [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Black Tony Can’t Walk [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: