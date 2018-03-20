The Twist And Turns On “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Premiere [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Last night fans watched as, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” premiered. There was a lot of drama heating up as Kirk Frost announced he was the father of the baby in questions. Rasheeda was very upset and has now lost hope in them getting back together.

Follow @TheRSMS

Tommie Lee met up with her sister they tried to make up and ended up fighting. Big Boi is going on tour and fans are excited. Lastly, “Insecure,” season 3 is being filmed.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: LHHATL Recap: Kirk Frost Delivers Memo From Captain Obvious About That DNA Test

RELATED: Kirk Frost Supports Rasheeda As She Opens New Store [PHOTO]

RELATED: Rasheeda Stands By Kirk Frost’s Side Days After His Mother Passes

The Latest: