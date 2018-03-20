The Twist And Turns On “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” Premiere [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 reads Leave a comment
Last night fans watched as, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” premiered. There was a lot of drama heating up as Kirk Frost announced he was the father of the baby in questions. Rasheeda was very upset and has now lost hope in them getting back together.
Tommie Lee met up with her sister they tried to make up and ended up fighting. Big Boi is going on tour and fans are excited. Lastly, “Insecure,” season 3 is being filmed.
