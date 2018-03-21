JAY-Z, Roc Nation & First Round Capital Raise $3 Million For Bail Reform

Via | HipHopDX

OAKLAND, CA – JAY-Z’s Kalief Browder docuseries was only just a stepping stone in the path to eradicate mass incarceration tactics championed in the United States.

TechCrunch is reporting that along with Roc Nation, 8VC, Kapor Capital and Y Combinator, a de-carceration startup by the name of Promise has been born. The mission of the movement is to simply prevent low-risk individuals from overcrowding jail due to lack of disposable bail money.

“We are increasingly alarmed by the injustice in our criminal justice system,” Shawn Carter said in a statement. “Money, time and lives are wasted with the current policies. It’s time for an innovative and progressive technology that offers sustainable solutions to tough problems. Promise’s team, led by co-founder and CEO Phaedra Ellis-Lamkins, is building an app that can help provide ‘liberty and justice for all’ to millions.”

READ MORE

Also On Hot 107.9: