HOT 107.9 HAS TEAMED UP WITH FULTON COUNTY & THE FULTON COUNTY YOUTH COMMISSION FOR THE PROM SAFETY CAMPAIGN CONTEST.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE BEST INNOVATIVE IN SCHOOL PROM SAFETY CAMPAIGNS FROM STUDENTS IN FULTON COUNTY OR ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS. THE DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION IS APRIL 2ND! THE WINNING SCHOOL WILL WIN A $1,500 TRAFFIC SAFETY GRANT FROM TRIPLE A, A GUEST CELEBRITY APPEARANCE, CELEBRITY HOST FROM HOT 107.9 & CELEBRITY HOT 107.9 DJ AND MUCH MORE!

SUBMIT YOUR PROM SAFETY CAMPAIGN NOW AT REGINALD.CROSSLEY@FULTONCOUNTYGA.GOV.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY FULTON COUNTY & THE FULTON COUNTY YOUTH COMMISSION, MOTHER AGAINST DRUNK DRIVING, AMERICAN AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION AND ATLANTA’S NUMBER ONE HIP HOP STATION….. HOT 107 9

Also On Hot 107.9: