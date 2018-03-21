Mya Impresses Headkrack With Her Freestyle Skills [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

We all know Mya for her great dancing skills and voice, but she can also freestyle. Headkrack put on a track for her and she just took off with it. In the freestyle she spoke about maintaining success, being from the DMV and how she has the heart of a shoulder.
Mya also told haters to back down because she won’t stop until she crosses the finish line. Headkrack was so impressed by her skills and the team clapped for her. Let us know what you think of Mya’s freestyle.
Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 6am ET.
RELATED: How Mya Felt After Losing “Dancing With The Stars” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: How Mya’s New Show “5th Ward” Will Capture Audiences [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Headkrack Blazes Sway’s “Five Fingers Of Death Freestyle” [VIDEO]
