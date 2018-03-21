Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WakandaForever: ‘Black Panther’ Hits Another Movie Milestone

Global Grind

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

That Wakanda reign just won’t let up.

This week, Twitter announced that Black Panther is officially the most tweeted about movie of all time…ever…in the world. Alerting us all on Tuesday, March 20, the social networking site also revealed the most retweeted post concerning the film is Kendrick Lamar‘s tweet about the Black Panther soundtrack.

Most tweeted about hashtags related to Black Panther? #BlackPanther, #WakandaForever, and #Wakanda.

Most tweeted about characters from the film? Black Panther (of course), Killmonger, and Shuri.

Top tweeted movies of all time? Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Get into it.

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest