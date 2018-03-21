Florida Man Strikes Again: Footage Shows Man Returning A Baby He Found In A Car Before Stealing It

Another day, another crime committed by Florida Man — but this time, he may be the good guy in the story.

Earlier this week, an unidentified man stole an unattended car from a West Palm Beach gas station and surveillance video captured him running from the stolen vehicle with a baby carrier in his hand. Police say the car thief handed the baby to a worker at Royal Palm Beach gas station before taking off with the vehicle.

Authorities have found the car, but the criminal is still on the run. But who’s the real criminal here — Florida Man or the person who left their kid in the car unattended?

nigga ain’t want that amber alert & kidnapping charge RT @BenjaminEnfield: Florida man steals car realises there is a BABY inside returns the baby safely then makes his getaway pic.twitter.com/6DToZLPAOa — i am. (@Meauxses_) March 20, 2018

Yes the man deserves to go to jail. He did steal a car. He shouldn't have to stay long because he saved a babies life. The idiot or idiots that left the baby in the car deserve more jail time. A babies life is worth more than any car on the market. https://t.co/WptM4DQHaA — Draft ☝ (@KFerg290) March 21, 2018

This should read: Florida Man saves a baby left locked in a car in the heat, then takes the car as a reward for himself.

😁😁 https://t.co/GatD2rVT8d — The Eazy-Ed🌐 (@eazyed47) March 21, 2018

You be the judge.

