How The Jackson Family Is Feeling About Their Alleged Other Sister [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jay-Z and Beyoncè just added some more dates to their tour and Gary With Da Tea believes they need money. He also mentioned that Jay-Z is working Beyoncè very hard. In other news, Janet Jackson allegedly went to see her sister, Joh’Vonnie Jackson.

Her mother and Joe Jackson allegedly had an affair for years and now she’s writing a book about it. The memoir is called “The Bastard Child.” We will have to see if the family welcomes her after all these years.

