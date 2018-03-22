Mya Talks About The Alleged Drama During The “Lady Marmalade” Video [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Mya is so excited about her new album “TKO,” which is coming out next month. It’s on her independent label and she had all the creative freedom. Headkrack brought up the hit song, “Lady Marmalade” and how great it was every time they performed it.

Follow @TheRSMS

When the video came out it was alleged beef between Christina Aguilera and Pink. Mya mentioned she had no idea, but there was always rumors circulating. On the next project Mya would like to work with India Arie, Lauryn Hill and Lil’ Kim.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Mya Impresses Headkrack With Her Freestyle Skills [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Mya Felt After Losing “Dancing With The Stars” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mya Tells What Keeps Her Looking Young After 20 Years In The Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: