Mya Talks About The Alleged Drama During The “Lady Marmalade” Video [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Mya is so excited about her new album “TKO,” which is coming out next month. It’s on her independent label and she had all the creative freedom. Headkrack brought up the hit song, “Lady Marmalade” and how great it was every time they performed it.
When the video came out it was alleged beef between Christina Aguilera and Pink. Mya mentioned she had no idea, but there was always rumors circulating. On the next project Mya would like to work with India Arie, Lauryn Hill and Lil’ Kim.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Mya Impresses Headkrack With Her Freestyle Skills [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: How Mya Felt After Losing “Dancing With The Stars” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Mya Tells What Keeps Her Looking Young After 20 Years In The Game [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Trump Wants To Increase Military Size But Recruiters Are Having Trouble Finding People To Enlist
- An Experimental Male Birth Control Pill Found To Be Safe and Effective; Could Hit The Market Soon
- Walk It Like I Talk It : Quavo Drops High School Football Highlight Reel And He Looks Like A Pro
- So Sad: Sacramento Police Kill Unarmed Black Man After Mistaking His Cellphone For A Gun
- Amber Rose Has A Word For Folks Calling Her Son Gay For Liking Taylor Swift
- WOW: Folks Are Calling This The Best LeBron James Video Ever — Thanks To Owen Wilson
- Who Went Harder? Seeing Ghetto Spider Man & Black Panther Get Lit Will Put You In The Hump Day Mood
- Meet Jordan Casteel: The Artist Painting The Black Male Experience
- Producer Ronny J Is Creating A New Sound That You Cannot Ignore!
- Gangsta: This Crab Is Going Viral For Knife Fighting The Chef About To Fry It