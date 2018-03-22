Future Previews New Music In “SuperFly” Trailer

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Future Previews New Music In “SuperFly” Trailer

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 9 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Future In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Future shares the new trailer for the upcoming “SuperFly” movie, featuring unreleased music of his.

As we reported back in January, Future has signed on to produce the soundtrackfor the upcoming film SuperFly, which is a remake to the 1972 blaxploitation crime drama. The film is set to star Trevor Jackson & Jason Mitchell, with famous music video director X serving as the film’s director. With a release date tentatively set for this Summer, that means we’re only a few months away, and on Wednesday night the film’s executive producer, Future, decided to share the first official trailer on his Twitter page.

“Check out the @SuperflyMovie trailer featuring my new music 🔥🔥🔥 Catch #SUPERFLY in theaters this summer,” he captioned his tweet.

READ MORE

 

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest