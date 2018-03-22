Why Trina Braxton Went Off On Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE]

Tamar Braxton is receiving some backlash from her sister, Trina Braxton. Tamar allegedly doesn’t want to promote the new season because her family is talking about her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert. Trina recently spoke out about the issue and got very upset.
She mentioned that it’s not fair that Tamar can talk about everyone’s situation and when people speak on hers she catches an attitude. We must also keep Queen Latifah and her family in our prayers as she loss her mom due to heart failure.
RELATED: Why Tamar Braxton Refuses To Promote The New Season Of “Braxton Family Values” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Tamar Braxton Doesn’t Like That Her Family Is Making Vince Out To Be A Villain [VIDEO]
RELATED: Tamar Braxton Shaves Her Head [VIDEO]
