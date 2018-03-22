Who Is ChaseTheMoney from St Louis?

“You gotta be able to come up with your own formula before you just take somebody else’s thing and make it your own.” —ChaseTheMoney

In 2017 was definitely the year of the underdogs; with new artist breaking Billboard history and new acts as well as sounds dominating the airwaves. But, it looks like 2018 maybe the year of the producers; with the rise of young fresh music engineers you can only expect new hits and innovate sounds. Meet Chase Dalton Rose aka ChaseTheMoney. The 21-year-old St Louis producer who is bringing a new sound to the industry. Coming from a city known for its industrial sounds mixing with the style of its neighbouring city, Chicago; ChaseTheMoney is reinventing “what hip-hop” should sound like.

ChaseTheMoney has worked immensely with rap artist Valee; they describe their relationship as a Mannie Fresh and Lil Wayne partnership which derived from an Instagram DM, and the rest is history. This organic duo recently landed a big opportunity with Chance The Rapper and Jeremih to produce their 2017 holiday mixtape Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama. ChaseTheMoney talks to Fader.com from Atlanta and discusses his upbringing, his relationship with Valee, and much more. Check out the interview here.

Watch Valee’s and ChaseTheMoney’s first hit Grandma’s House

