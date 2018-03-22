Jeezy Announces His FINAL Album, ‘TM 104’

9 reads Leave a comment
Jeezy is having his final Thug Motivation class.
Hours before his upcoming show in Houston, the Snowman and CTE head honcho revealed that it was time for graduation. Thus, his next album, the final in the Thug Motivation saga would be his last one!
What a way to call a career.
