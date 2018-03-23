Kanye West is making headlines after allegedly not securing the name “Yeezy” used for his clothing and sneaker line. A Chinese apparel company filed paperwork to use “Yeezy Boost” in 2017. West failed to do so when he started the brand in 2013 and never got the trademark.
His company filed paperwork recently and we will have to see how that all plays out. Nas and Kelis share joint custody of their son, Knight, but his ex-wife wants more money. Some people believe that she gets enough, but they will be back in court soon.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Is Kanye West Abandoning Kim Kardashian? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Kanye West Blasted For Wearing “Free O.J.” Shirt Post O.J. Simpson FOX Special [VIDEO]
RELATED: Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Getting A Divorce? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- There Has Been A Cyberattack On Atlanta; City Being Held On Ransom
- Here’s What Happens When You Take A Famous Quote And Make It More ‘Millennial’
- Friday Shmood: Try These Moves Without Breaking Your Neck, Back & Everything In Between
- This Kid’s Poem About Not Having A Dad Is Heartbreaking
- Fiend: Playa Chit, No Limit Reunion, Major Independent Moves And More
- Will Smith Takes Us Through A History Of Theme Songs In A Lit Performance
- Why Kanye West Is In A Legal Battle With A Chinese Apparel Company [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- That Moment When You’re Trying To Take It Slow, But Your Inner Hoe Is Dying To Come On Out
- Trevor Jackson Drops New Album ‘Rough Drafts Pt. 1’
- James R., Miami Tip, & More Keep It A Stack About What’s Really Going Down in Their DMs