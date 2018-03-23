Mya Proves She Knows All About DC Go-Go Music [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack put Mya to the test as she played Got 5 On It. She was nervous as first, but after explaining the game was ready for it. The first question he asked her was about 5 artist from Louisiana. She named Juvenile and then said Cash Money, but they gave her a point for it.

The singer is filming in Houston and Headkrack had her name 5 things you can only find there. That question was hard so then he asked her about Go-Go bands in DC. Mya killed the question and was happy about it.

