Luenell Tells Why She Had To Serve Time In County Jail [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Luenell might have a good life as a comedian, but she also served time in the county jail. She had a job at the bank where she was taking money. One of her co-workers told on her and she ended up confessing.

She spent 4 months in the county jail and talked about the nasty food for Thanksgiving as well as shower sharks. Those were women that would come watch you as you washed up. Da Brat mentioned that she had okay food and showers were good because she was in a different facility. Luenell also had some other things to share about the horrible experience that made the team cry from laughing.

