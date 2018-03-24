Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Luenell Tells Why She Had To Serve Time In County Jail [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 10 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Luenell might have a good life as a comedian, but she also served time in the county jail. She had a job at the bank where she was taking money. One of her co-workers told on her and she ended up confessing.

She spent 4 months in the county jail and talked about the nasty food for Thanksgiving as well as shower sharks. Those were women that would come watch you as you washed up. Da Brat mentioned that she had okay food and showers were good because she was in a different facility. Luenell also had some other things to share about the horrible experience that made the team cry from laughing.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Luenell Doesn’t Wear Draws Anymore [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Is Luenell Getting Sued By Harvey Weinstein?

RELATED: Luenell Makes History With Penthouse Magazine [PHOTOS]

The Latest:

Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest