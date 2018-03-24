Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Special K Shares A Poem For All The Artists With Lil In Their Name [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 10 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Over the past several years we’ve seen a lot of artist use “lil” in their name. From Lil’ Kim to Lil Wayne people just can’t help it. Special K wanted to dedicate a poem to all of these artists and is even starting a Go Fund Me page for a museum dedicated to them.

In the poem he talked about Lil Jon and how he is the king of crunk. He also expressed that rappers now should be more creative. At the end of the poem people got mad because Lil Darryl wasn’t included, but Special K mention he doesn’t have great rhymes.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Why Special K Thinks He Deserves His Own Television Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Special K Takes A Risk With Joke About Safaree’s Junk [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Special K & Rock-T Struggle To Make Listeners Laugh With Their Corniest Jokes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Special K

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest