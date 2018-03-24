Special K Shares A Poem For All The Artists With Lil In Their Name [EXCLUSIVE]

Over the past several years we’ve seen a lot of artist use “lil” in their name. From Lil’ Kim to Lil Wayne people just can’t help it. Special K wanted to dedicate a poem to all of these artists and is even starting a Go Fund Me page for a museum dedicated to them.
In the poem he talked about Lil Jon and how he is the king of crunk. He also expressed that rappers now should be more creative. At the end of the poem people got mad because Lil Darryl wasn’t included, but Special K mention he doesn’t have great rhymes.
