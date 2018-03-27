Happy Birthday Mariah Carey!

Mariah Carey, an award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer, actress, and philanthropist. She’s a woman of many talents giving fans hits like “Vision of Love,” “Love Takes Time,” “Someday,” and “I Don’t Wanna Cry. Her career spans over two decades and has sold more than 200 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Few singers can match her five-octave vocal range, skill, power or technique. Carey was influenced by R&B and soul musicians such as Al Green, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan. She also credits The Clark Sisters, Shirley Caesar, Edwin Hawkins as the most influential gospel singers in her early years.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARIAH!!!!! Here’s my favorite all-time Mariah Carey song:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

25 Classic Photos Of Mariah Carey You’ve Probably Never Seen 23 photos Launch gallery 25 Classic Photos Of Mariah Carey You’ve Probably Never Seen 1. Head Tilt Game On Fleek Source:Instagram 1 of 23 2. Mariah’s Dress Game Was So On Point In the Early 90s Source:Instagram 2 of 23 3. Mariah Always Kills It With The Swooping Bang Source:Instagram 3 of 23 4. Classic Throwback Mariah Source:Instagram 4 of 23 5. Mariah and Puffy Source:Instagram 5 of 23 6. Mariah’s High School Photo Source:Instagram 6 of 23 7. Mariah’s Smile Source:Instagram 7 of 23 8. Mariah and Will Smith Source:Instagram 8 of 23 9. Curls! Curls! Curls! Source:Instagram 9 of 23 10. Mariah and Brandy Source:Instagram 10 of 23 11. Mariah’s 90s Curls Were Just To Die For Source:Instagram 11 of 23 12. The Diva Source:Instagram 12 of 23 13. Mariah and LL Cool J Source:Instagram 13 of 23 14. Classic Mariah Source:Paul Natkin/WireImage 14 of 23 15. Red Hot Siren Source:Instagram 15 of 23 16. Casual Mariah Is Still Gorgeous! Source:Instagram 16 of 23 17. Pure Beauty Source:Instagram 17 of 23 18. Mariah Carey and Patrick Swayze Source:Instagram 18 of 23 19. Mariah’s 90s Style Source:Instagram 19 of 23 20. Beyonce + Mariah Source:Instagram 20 of 23 21. That Private Jet Life Source:Instagram 21 of 23 22. Mariah In Her Beloved Shoe Closet Source:Instagram 22 of 23 23. There’s No Such Thing As Too Much Fur Source:Instagram 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading 25 Classic Photos Of Mariah Carey You’ve Probably Never Seen 25 Classic Photos Of Mariah Carey You’ve Probably Never Seen

Latest…