Happy Birthday Mariah Carey!

Mariah Carey, an award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer, actress, and philanthropist. She’s a woman of many talents giving fans hits like “Vision of Love,” “Love Takes Time,” “Someday,” and “I Don’t Wanna Cry. Her career spans over two decades and has sold more than 200 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time.
Few singers can match her five-octave vocal range, skill, power or technique. Carey was influenced by R&B and soul musicians such as Al Green, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan. She also credits The Clark Sisters, Shirley Caesar, Edwin Hawkins as the most influential gospel singers in her early years.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARIAH!!!!! Here’s my favorite all-time Mariah Carey song:
25 Classic Photos Of Mariah Carey You’ve Probably Never Seen
1. Head Tilt Game On FleekSource:Instagram 1 of 23
2. Mariah’s Dress Game Was So On Point In the Early 90sSource:Instagram 2 of 23
3. Mariah Always Kills It With The Swooping BangSource:Instagram 3 of 23
4. Classic Throwback MariahSource:Instagram 4 of 23
5. Mariah and PuffySource:Instagram 5 of 23
6. Mariah’s High School PhotoSource:Instagram 6 of 23
7. Mariah’s SmileSource:Instagram 7 of 23
8. Mariah and Will SmithSource:Instagram 8 of 23
9. Curls! Curls! Curls!Source:Instagram 9 of 23
10. Mariah and BrandySource:Instagram 10 of 23
11. Mariah’s 90s Curls Were Just To Die ForSource:Instagram 11 of 23
12. The DivaSource:Instagram 12 of 23
13. Mariah and LL Cool JSource:Instagram 13 of 23
14. Classic MariahSource:Paul Natkin/WireImage 14 of 23
15. Red Hot SirenSource:Instagram 15 of 23
16. Casual Mariah Is Still Gorgeous!Source:Instagram 16 of 23
17. Pure BeautySource:Instagram 17 of 23
18. Mariah Carey and Patrick SwayzeSource:Instagram 18 of 23
19. Mariah’s 90s StyleSource:Instagram 19 of 23
20. Beyonce + MariahSource:Instagram 20 of 23
21. That Private Jet LifeSource:Instagram 21 of 23
22. Mariah In Her Beloved Shoe ClosetSource:Instagram 22 of 23
23. There’s No Such Thing As Too Much FurSource:Instagram 23 of 23
