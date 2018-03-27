Entertainment News
Happy Birthday Mariah Carey!

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 5 hours ago
Mariah Carey Hand And Footprint Ceremony

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Mariah Carey, an award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer, actress, and philanthropist. She’s a woman of many talents giving fans hits like “Vision of Love,” “Love Takes Time,” “Someday,” and “I Don’t Wanna Cry. Her career spans over two decades and has sold more than 200 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Few singers can match her five-octave vocal range, skill, power or technique. Carey was influenced by R&B and soul musicians such as Al Green, Stevie Wonder, Gladys KnightAretha Franklin, Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan. She also credits The Clark Sisters, Shirley Caesar, Edwin Hawkins as the most influential gospel singers in her early years.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MARIAH!!!!! Here’s my favorite all-time Mariah Carey song:

