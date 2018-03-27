Cardi B Drops Album Cover, Reportedly Responds To Pregnancy Rumors

3 reads Leave a comment
Cardi B dropped the album cover and release date for her debut opus Invasion Of Privacy (April 6).
While Cardi is on a high as she announces her new music, sources close to the rapper say she’s reportedly upset her pregnancy was leaked on TMZ.
“She feels that the leaker must have been someone close in her team, otherwise there was no way they could have that information.”
Well duh.
Cardi might want to focus on the woman claiming she recently had a baby by Cardi’s fiance Offset. Haters gon’ hate.
RELATED STORIES:
Stork News! Cardi B Is Reportedly 6 Months Pregnant, Due In July
Cardi B Is Reportedly Pregnant While Another Woman Claims To Be Carrying Offset’s Baby
Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style
10 photos Launch gallery
Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style
1. CARDI BSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. CARDI B2 of 10
3. CARDI BSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. CARDI BSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. CARDI B5 of 10
6. CARDI B6 of 10
7. OFF SET AND CARDI B7 of 10
8. CARDI B8 of 10
9. CARDI B9 of 10
10. CARDI B10 of 10
comments – add yours