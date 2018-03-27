LeToya Luckett Explains Why Your Significant Other Can’t Steal Your Mad [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Have you ever been mad at your partner, but then they get mad at you for being mad? LeToya Luckett explained that she hates that and it’s like they stole your mad. Now you can’t use it at the time so you have to hold on to it and if you don’t use it until the next day that’s a roll over mad.

Rickey Smiley mentioned that the mad should be used at that time and then you should get over it. Luckett said that when you use your mad then some men call it nagging or annoying. Sometimes you have to be the big person, but then sometimes you are mad about what they did.

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 6am ET.

