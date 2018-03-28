OMG: Howard University’s Financial Aid Scandal Has Folks Ready To Square Up

The historically Black college Howard University is in some hot water right now.

On Wednesday, it was announced that six employees have been fired following an investigation of misappropriation of financial aid funds.

Howard University president Wayne A.I. Frederick made the announcement amidst a whistleblower’s Medium.com post, which has since been taken down. The post claimed that former financial aid administrators have received nearly $1 million in financial aid funds between 2013 and 2017, exceeding the amount permitted by law.

By Wayne’s account, reports of money misappropriation came to him in December 2016, according to Fox5. Thus, an internal investigation began, and Frederick said auditors completed and reported their work in May 2017.

“The investigation found that from 2007 to 2016, University grants were given to some University employees who also received tuition remission,” said the statement.

The report went on to say that for some, the University grants and tuition remission exceed the total cost of attendance, thus some individuals received “inappropriate refunds.”

Frederick didn’t say the exact amount.

The grants came from the university itself to help low-income students pay tuition. None of the grants were federal or donor funds, according to Frederick.

Now that it’s known that people were getting money they weren’t supposed to, Twitter has a lot to say. According to the now deleted Medium report, a Tyrone Hankerson is one of the student employees who was getting excess funds — $429,612 to be exact.

Tyrone Hankerson Jr. stole $429,000 from Howard University. Months away from graduation and the scam went south. Mink Coats, Designer Bags, personal videographer and media team. Everyone say hello to the FINESSE GOD TYRONE. pic.twitter.com/OFjPAr6QHl — Tariq Sayed (@StyleByTariq) March 28, 2018

“Dawg I may not be able to come back next year, Financial aid tripping” Tyrone: pic.twitter.com/Cr63wINzFr — Jordan (@BlackrThaBerry) March 28, 2018

This is Tyrone Hankerson after he stole all our financial aid money..#HUResist #HowardUniversity pic.twitter.com/tTzwRlJlQ6 — A. J. (@Ajackk__) March 28, 2018

Swipe through for more scathing reactions to this HU debacle.

