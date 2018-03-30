Nicki Minaj Makes Unexpected Cameo In Mercedes-Benz Commercial

Photo by

Nicki Minaj Makes Unexpected Cameo In Mercedes-Benz Commercial

Nicki Minaj will soon be gracing your television screen in a new Mercedes-Benz commercial.

Nicki Minaj has been fairly absent from the public eye this year. The rapper has rarely made any public appearances since New Year’s Eve, keeping her social media posts to an absolute minimum. While Nicki has not been very active in 2018, she has continued to be on the minds of many as her fans await any news about her upcoming album. While this may not reveal anything about the project that she has been keeping a secret, her fans will be excited to see her making an unexpected, brief on-screen cameo.

