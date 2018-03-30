SZA Releases Video For “Broken Clocks” Exclusively On Apple Music

Photo by

Vevo Halloween 2017

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Watch SZA’s new video for “Broken Clocks” exclusively on Apple Music.

A week after revealing that her next album will be her last, TDE songstress SZAdecides to come through today and share a new video for her Ctrl record “Broken Clocks,” exclusively on Apple Music.

Co-directed by SZA and Dave Free, the video finds SZA reflecting on her childhood while daydreaming about being at camp with friends. She and her friends, which includes Ab-Soul & Schoolboy Q here, attend Camp Ctrl and Camp Vanderwoffenberg to have some innocent fun like roast marshmellows & hang out at a bonfire, before eventually she wakes up in present day on the floor of a strip club.

However since the video was released, SZA has tweeted that the clip that went live is supposedly the “incorrect version.” She wrote, “When an automated incorrect version of ur video drops in the middle of he night an there’s nothing u can do,” but that tweet has since been deleted.

