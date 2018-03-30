Atlanta Public Schools, Music Education Group and Hot 107.9, partner to create the largest talent search in APS history!

Atlanta Public Schools, Music Education Group and RadioOne/Hot 107.9, partner to create the largest talent search in APS history!

Atlanta Public Schools (APS), Music Education Group Inc. (MEG) and RadioOne/Hot 107.9 are excited to announce a new partnership in music education which will strengthen the bond between students, the school system, and Atlanta’s creative community. “APS We Create” provides students with exposure to the exciting high wage business and technical careers in the music industry.

The “We Come in Peace” compilation CD contest is one of the initiatives of the “APS We Create” campaign and is the largest talent search in the history of the Atlanta Public School’s system. We have paired 12 APS High Schools with some of Atlanta’s leading production teams, engineers and songwriters to search for the best talent in each school.

Please join us at APS High Schools as the talent search continues. We will be looking to find a student to join other contest finalists.

Expect plenty of music industry guests! Judges for Talent Show include Ric Ross, Capitol Records, Gil Jones, RadioOne/Hot 107.9, Producers, Song Writers & Musicians from the Atlanta area. These show are hosted by HOT 107.9 personalities with music by DJ Jay T of HOT 107.9!

For more information on the “APS We Create” campaign and additional talent show dates please see our websites, www.atlantapublicschools.us, www.themeg.org or call us at (404) 324-2886.

SEE BELOW FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE

March 22 Frederick Douglass High School – Show Starts @ 5:00pm

March 29 South Atlanta High School – Show Starts @ 5:00pm

April 12 BEST Academy & Coretta Scott King – Show Starts @ 6:00pm

April 26 Benjamin E. Mays High School – Show Starts @ 5:00pm

May 10 Washington High School – Show Starts @ 2:00pm