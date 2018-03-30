Finesse Gods: Tyrone Hankerson & 5 Other Types Of Scammers Gone Viral

Tyrone Hankerson finessing Howard students out of financial aid may have been the scam that hit home the most, but he isn’t the first scammer to go viral for his triflin’ ways.

1. Nigerian Scammers- Perhaps, one of THE biggest scammers in the history of scamming.

Yahoo Boy, No Laptop: How Emmanuel Nwude sold an imaginary airport for 242 million dollars – @PulseNigeria247 https://t.co/8U6ZS5lGjQ — Gautam Trivedi (@Gotham3) March 8, 2018

2. Doctor Scammers

Like Malachi Love Robinson who pretended to be a Gyno for three years, ran his own practice and stole his patients’ money.

3. Fame Scammers

Like Blac Chyna who finessed her way into the most famous family in Entertainment, got pregnant by the brother and played him like a fiddle for the whole world to see.

4. Race Scammers

Like Rachel Dolezal who try to capitalize off the assets of a particular race, but can’t identify with their struggles.

5. Scam Gods

Like Joanne The Scammer, who actually scams the ultimate scammers for a living — White people. Scam Gods also include anyone who is just good at collecting their coin — like Sugar Babies.

Which kind of scammer are you?

