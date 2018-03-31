Entertainment News
Anthony Davis Shaved His Unibrow And Nothing Is The Same

51% of his Twitter followers told him shave it and he listened.

At noon on Saturday, NBA All Star Anthony Davis took the advice of his followers and shaved his notorious B.R.O.W.

Before taking the big swipe, he said, “I’m making a drastic change in my life, I wanted you guys to be a part of it.”

After years of ignoring haters and shrugging off jokes, Davis put up a Twitter poll to ask if he should shave it.

The results were close (49% to 51%), but in the end, he listened to the people.

Did he make he right decision?

