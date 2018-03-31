Anthony Davis Shaved His Unibrow And Nothing Is The Same

At noon on Saturday, NBA All Star Anthony Davis took the advice of his followers and shaved his notorious B.R.O.W.

Before taking the big swipe, he said, “I’m making a drastic change in my life, I wanted you guys to be a part of it.”

The people have spoken, time for a little change… pic.twitter.com/i5GiGdMei9 — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 31, 2018

After years of ignoring haters and shrugging off jokes, Davis put up a Twitter poll to ask if he should shave it.

Should I shave my brow? — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) March 28, 2018

The results were close (49% to 51%), but in the end, he listened to the people.

Did he make he right decision?

