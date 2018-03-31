Anthony Davis Shaved His Unibrow And Nothing Is The Same

1 reads Leave a comment
At noon on Saturday, NBA All Star Anthony Davis took the advice of his followers and shaved his notorious B.R.O.W.
Before taking the big swipe, he said, “I’m making a drastic change in my life, I wanted you guys to be a part of it.”
After years of ignoring haters and shrugging off jokes, Davis put up a Twitter poll to ask if he should shave it.
The results were close (49% to 51%), but in the end, he listened to the people.
Did he make he right decision?
