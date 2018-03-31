Entertainment News
C’Mon Son: See The Shocking Footage The Landed Fabolous Behind Bars For Domestic Assault

This is not okay.

An Intimate Dinner To Celebrate Ne-Yo & R.E.D.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Fabolous shocked everyone this week when news broke that the Brooklyn emcee was arrested on domestic assualt charges.

It’s hard to imagine the king of hot punchlines actually hitting a woman. Well, shocking footage has hit the net that may prove otherwise. Fab doesn’t physically attack his longtime girlfriend Emily B in the video, but the way he verbally assaulted her and her dad says it all.   Warning: Language (Video Via TMZ)

 

Despite the visual proof that Fab got violent with Emily, there are still folks out here defending him:

 

Then there’s the people putting said folks in their place:

